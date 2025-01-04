Why Trump won't face jail time in 'hush money' case
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10 after being found guilty of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
However, Judge Juan Merchan has said that Trump is unlikely to be incarcerated.
The charges relate to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Daniels during the 2016 election by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
Legal proceedings
Judge rejects Trump's request to delay sentencing
Trump's lawyers had sought to delay the sentencing until after his presidency, but Judge Merchan denied the request.
In his 18-page ruling, Merchan emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law.
"The sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation's jurisprudence," he wrote.
He added that being president-elect doesn't protect Trump from the law.
Legal debate
Judge dismisses Trump's argument for case dismissal
Merchan rejected Trump's argument that the case should be dropped because he won the presidential election, calling it "disingenuous."
He said that while Trump's confidence in winning the election was well-founded, it had no bearing on this case.
"A President-elect is not permitted to avail himself of the protections afforded to the individual occupying that Office," Merchan wrote in his ruling.
Sentencing decision
Judge rules out jail time for Trump
Despite the serious nature of the charges, Merchan has shown that he is not inclined to give Trump a jail sentence.
The judge proposed an "unconditional discharge" as a more appropriate punishment. This considers Trump's age (78), absence of a prior criminal history, and the practicalities of his soon-to-be presidency.
Legal experts agree with this approach, believing it balances the severity of the offense with Trump's unique situation.
Public criticism
Judge criticizes Trump's public attacks on legal system
Throughout the trial, Trump publicly attacked the legal system, a fact that Merchan noted in his ruling.
The judge described Trump's attacks on the judiciary as "unrelenting and unsubstantiated."
These statements were taken into account when assessing Trump's character and history with respect to the rule of law.
Merchan wrote that overturning this verdict would undermine public confidence in the rule of law.
Historic event
Trump's sentencing marks a historic 1st for US
With this sentencing, Trump becomes the first President-elect in US history to be sentenced for a felony conviction.
Although Merchan's decision guarantees Trump can appeal the conviction, the president-elect has continued to decry the case as a "hoax" and "nothing but a rigged charade."
Nevertheless, Merchan stood firm in his ruling, adding that allowing the case to proceed serves both justice and public expectations.