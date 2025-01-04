What's the story

United States President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10 after being found guilty of falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

However, Judge Juan Merchan has said that Trump is unlikely to be incarcerated.

The charges relate to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Daniels during the 2016 election by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.