US passport's power is waning, down 10 places in 10-yrs
What's the story
The prestige of the US passport has diminished, latest data from the 2025 Henley Passport Index reveals.
The index, which was first published 19 years ago, ranks passports according to their visa-free access to 227 destinations in total.
This year, it ranked the US passport at ninth position, a far cry from its leading position in 2014.
Now, American travelers can visit 186 countries and territories visa-free.
Global ranking
Singapore retains top spot for 2nd consecutive year
Using data from the International Air Transport Authority and others, the Henley Passport Index has ranked Singapore's passport as the most powerful for the second consecutive year.
The passport of this Southeast Asian nation provides visa-free access to an astounding 195 destinations.
Japan's passport comes in a close second with a visa-free score of 193.
Joint position
Six countries share 3rd place in passport power ranking
The third spot on the Henley Passport Index is shared by six nations: Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain.
These countries have shown remarkable passport power by providing their citizens with an extensive visa-free travel opportunity.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also made it to the top 10 of this prestigious index. Since 2010, UAE has jumped an impressive 55 places overall in the index.
Lowest ranking
Afghanistan's passport ranked lowest in 2025 index
On the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan's passport was ranked lowest in the 2025 Henley Passport Index. It only permits visa-free access to a mere 26 countries.
This is a stark contrast to Singapore's top-ranking passport, which allows entry into 195 countries and territories without requiring a visa.
Other nations with low-ranking passports include Nepal, Somalia, Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.
Meanwhile, the Indian passport has dropped to 85th globally, falling five spots from last year.