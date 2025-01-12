What's the story

The prestige of the US passport has diminished, latest data from the 2025 Henley Passport Index reveals.

The index, which was first published 19 years ago, ranks passports according to their visa-free access to 227 destinations in total.

This year, it ranked the US passport at ninth position, a far cry from its leading position in 2014.

Now, American travelers can visit 186 countries and territories visa-free.