Summarize Simplifying... In short US officials are in direct talks with Syrian rebel group HTS, previously linked to al-Qaida, to discuss its role in Syria's political transition.

The group, now focused on establishing security in Damascus, is also in contact with Western embassies.

Meanwhile, the US continues its efforts to locate missing American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria 12 years ago.

Blinken said the US was prepared to help Syria

US officials in 'direct contact' with Syrian rebel group

By Snehil Singh 04:22 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly acknowledged that American officials have been in direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS, a Syrian rebel group, has been listed as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States since 2018. The group recently spearheaded a coalition that overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government. The revelation came during a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan, and is the first time such contacts have been acknowledged by a US official.

Transition period

Blinken stresses importance of communication with HTS

Further, Blinken stressed the importance of dialogues with HTS about its behavior and governance during Syria's transition period. "Yes, we have been in contact with HTS and with other parties," he said. Further reiterating US support for the Syrian people, Blinken said, "Our message to the Syrian people is this: We want them to succeed and we're prepared to help them do so."

New authorities

HTS works toward political transition in Syria

HTS, which used to be affiliated with al-Qaida, is now concentrating on establishing security and starting a political transition after capturing Damascus. The group's leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, did not confirm direct contact with the US but said the new authorities in Damascus are in touch with Western embassies.

Austin Tice

Blinken highlights efforts to locate missing American journalist

Blinken also highlighted the continued work to find Austin Tice, an American journalist who disappeared near Damascus 12 years ago. He said, "We have impressed upon everyone we've been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home." Days ago, Travis Timmerman, a US citizen who went missing seven months ago, was discovered in the village of Thihabiyeh near Damascus. He had entered Syria from Lebanon on a Christian pilgrimage and was arrested soon after.