The cyclone, intensified by climate change, has caused significant damage to homes and the health system, prompting the mobilization of police and security services.

The storm is the most powerful to strike the region in almost a century

Cyclone Chido kills 11 in France's Mayotte; 1.7M at risk

What's the story Cyclone Chido has slammed the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, killing at least 11 people. The storm is the most powerful to strike the region in almost a century, France's weather forecasters and authorities said. According to Meteo-France, Cyclone Chido brought winds of over 200km per hour (200km/h) and caused extensive damage to makeshift housing, government buildings, and a hospital.

'Dramatic' destruction, fears of heavy death toll

Acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called the destruction "dramatic," adding that the shantytowns on the islands were "completely destroyed." He feared a "heavy" death toll and said he would visit Mayotte on Monday. The cyclone also impacted the nearby Comoros Islands, where flooding and damage to homes were reported. Mayotte's health system also suffered "major material damage," Health Minister Genevieve Darrieussecq said.

Retailleau orders full mobilization of police, security services

In response, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said an A400M transport plane would deliver aid and "civil security" equipment from France. Retailleau has ordered the full mobilization of police and security services to help residents and prevent looting. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado or Nampula provinces early Sunday. Experts attribute Cyclone Chido's intensity to climate change and particularly warm Indian Ocean waters.

UN warns 1.7 million people at risk from Cyclone Chido

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that 1.7 million people are at risk. It stated that the storm had almost the same strength as cyclones Gombe in 2022 and Freddy in 2023, which killed more than 60 and at least 86 people in Mozambique, respectively. It forecasted significant rainfall in neighboring Malawi through Monday, possibly triggering flash floods. Zimbabwe and Zambia are also likely to receive heavy rains.