Owners are advised to visit a Mazda dealer for free software reprogramming and installations.

Mazda recalls thousands of SUVs in US over faulty software

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:27 am Nov 12, 202411:27 am

What's the story Mazda has issued a series of recalls for its two-row CX-70 and three-row CX-90 SUVs over possible software issues. The company filed these recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US. The issues noted include malfunctioning dashboard electronics and software that could result in a loss of drive power. Thousands of vehicles have been affected.

Recall details

Over 80,000 vehicles affected

The most common problem relates to the dashboard's electrical supply unit (ESU), affecting some 80,915 combined units of the CX-70 and CX-90. Mazda noted that when these plug-in hybrid vehicles are started up, features such as the defroster, seatbelt warning, 360-degree camera system, and battery's high-voltage cooling system may not work properly. To fix it, owners are being asked to visit a Mazda dealer for free reprogramming of the dash's ESU software.

Further action

Drive power loss prompts additional recalls

Mazda has also issued two more recalls for the CX-70 and CX-90. Though affecting fewer vehicles, these recalls pose more serious risks with potential drive power loss. The first of these recalls affects 30,488 vehicles whose powertrain control module and engine control module may malfunction. These modules will need reprogramming by a Mazda dealership under warranty. Owners will be notified by December 30.

Final recall

Inverter software problem affects over 14,000 models

The last recall affects 14,902 CX-70 and CX-90 plug-in hybrids with faulty inverter software. The problem can lead to glitching warning lights on the dashboard and loss of drive power in EV mode. Mazda is asking owners to schedule an appointment with their local dealer for a free installation of improved inverter software to fix the issue.