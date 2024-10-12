Summarize Simplifying... In short Feeling lonely? It might be causing your nightmares.

A recent study found that loneliness can lead to more frequent and intense nightmares.

This is because loneliness, like hunger or fatigue, signals a lack of essential resources, in this case, social support.

This can make us more stressed and alert, leading to poor sleep quality and nightmares.

So, if you're having bad dreams, it might be time to reach out and connect with others.

Loneliness can lead to frequent, intense nightmares: Study

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Oct 12, 2024

What's the story A recent study by US scientists has found a link between feelings of loneliness and the occurrence of nightmares. The research indicates that people feeling lonely may have more frequent and intense bad dreams. This could be because of the added stress of not having strong social connections, as detailed in the study published in the Journal of Psychology.

Research details

Link between loneliness and nightmare frequency

To start, the research team reanalyzed data from a previous study on affection deprivation. This included self-reported data from 827 adult participants in the US. The results showed a link between increased feelings of loneliness and a higher frequency of nightmares, with stress possibly acting as a mediator in this relationship.

New findings

It also impacts nightmare intensity

The researchers then collected new data from 782 adult participants in the US, who provided information about their feelings of loneliness and stress, as well as any nightmares they were experiencing. This second set of data revealed that loneliness not only influenced the frequency of nightmares but also their intensity — a factor that had not been considered in previous research.

Evolutionary perspective

A signal of unmet social needs

The findings are in line with an evolutionary theory of loneliness proposed in earlier studies. According to the theory, loneliness acts as a warning signal that one is lacking an essential resource — social support. Colin Hesse, a communications scientist at Oregon State University, compared it to hunger or fatigue signaling insufficient calorie intake or sleep deprivation.

Sleep disruption

Impact on sleep quality

The researchers suggest that loneliness might make us more stressed, alert, and prone to rumination. These changes could potentially lead to physical exhaustion and trigger nightmares. Previous studies have consistently linked loneliness with poor sleep quality. The research team plans to further explore whether the content of nightmares is influenced by loneliness in future studies.