The car boasts a stylish design, a comfortable interior with a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro Plus unit offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine.

The car has a single-pane sunroof

Maruti Suzuki launches its safest car in India at ₹6.8L

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:51 pm Nov 11, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth-generation Dzire in India. It starts at ₹6.79 lakh for the base model and goes up to ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-end variant. The latest iteration of this popular sedan features a unique design identity, differentiating it from its hatchback sibling, the Swift. Notably, it's also the first Maruti car to get a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating, making it the brand's safest vehicle.

Exteriors

A look at its design

The 2024 Dzire is 3,995mm long, 1,735mm wide, and 1,525mm tall. It gets a flat bonnet with subtle creases on either corner and stylish "Crystal vision" headlight units with blacked-out surrounds. The hexagonal grille is bigger and gets six horizontal slats. The top-most slat sports a piano black and chrome finish. The doors and fenders have more contoured surfaces while the shoulder line subtly rises toward the rear.

Interiors

A peek into the cabin

The interior of the new Dzire feels like the Swift hatchback, but with a diverse range of colors and textures. The upholstery is beige while the dashboard sports dark brown, faux wood, and silver trims. It gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro Plus unit, which can be seen on many other Maruti models, and offers wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto connectivity with connected car features.

Performance

Engine and safety features

The new Dzire is fueled by the same Z12E, three-cylinder, 1.2-liter petrol engine that debuted on the Swift earlier this year. It produces an output of 82hp of power and 111.7Nm of torque. The car also features an idle start/stop feature for better fuel efficiency. On the safety front, it offers six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ABS, EBD, brake assist and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.