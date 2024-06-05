Next Article

Maruti Suzuki pledges ₹450 crore toward renewable energy projects

By Mudit Dube 04:26 pm Jun 05, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has announced a commitment of ₹450 crore over the next three years toward renewable energy projects, with a focus on solar power and biogas. This follows an investment of ₹120.8 crore in renewable energy during FY24, which the company plans to quadruple starting from FY25. The Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasized the company's dedication to sustainable operations through multiple renewable energy sources.

Green operations

Maruti Suzuki's renewable energy initiatives and future plans

Takeuchi stated, "As we ramp up our production capacity from around 2 million to 4 million by 2030-31, we are also accelerating our efforts to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across our operations." The company has expanded its solar capacity to 43.2MW in FY24. It plans to increase capacity to 78.2MW by FY26 by adding 15MW at its Manesar plant and 20MW at its upcoming Kharkhoda plant.

Sustainable initiatives

Maruti Suzuki's biogas plant is already active

Maruti Suzuki's pilot biogas plant at its Manesar facility, launched in FY25, is designed to produce 0.2 ton of biogas. It uses food waste from canteens and Napier grass as raw materials to power manufacturing processes at the facility. The residual organic manure from this process is utilized in horticulture, making it a zero-discharge model. The expected output is about 1 lakh standard cubic meters of biogas in FY25, offsetting around 190 ton of CO2 annually.