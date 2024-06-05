Next Article

BMW R 1300 GS to launch in India next week

By Mudit Dube 11:46 am Jun 06, 202411:46 am

What's the story BMW's much-awaited R 1300 GS is slated to be launched in India on June 13, as confirmed by an official listing on the BMW Motorrad's website. The new model signifies a major design overhaul for BMW's flagship adventure tourer, most notably featuring a single-pod headlight surrounded by four LED daytime running lights (DRLs). This replaces the asymmetrical twin-pod headlight of previous models.

Performance specs

The R 1300 GS is lighter by 12kg than its predecessor, the 1250 GS, due to a new sheet metal frame and a lighter 1,300cc engine. The weight reduction also comes from carrying one liter less fuel than the previous model. Despite being lighter, it boasts a longer wheelbase. The liquid-cooled engine generates an impressive 145hp at 7,750rpm and 149Nm of torque at 6,500rpm - an increase from the older model's output.

Model variants

For the first time in the GS series, BMW has integrated radar-assisted riding aids along with standard features like various riding modes, electronic suspension, traction control, and cruise control. The Indian website lists three variants of the R 1300 GS: GS Trophy, Triple Black, and top-spec Option 719 Tramuntana. The first two variants feature alloy wheels while only the Tramuntana variant has tubeless cross-spoked rims. All three share common tire sizes.

Market competition

While the pricing details for the new model are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to carry a premium over its predecessor, the R 1250 GS, currently priced at ₹20.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The closest competitors to the R 1300 GS in India are the Ducati Multistrada V4 and Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special, both priced over ₹24 lakh. Reviews of the BMW R 1300 GS will be available on June 13, coinciding with its launch date.