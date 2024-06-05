Next Article

There will be no mechanical changes

Citroen to launch C3, C3 Aircross Dhoni Editions in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:51 pm Jun 05, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Citroen will launch the C3 and C3 Aircross Dhoni editions, in collaboration with cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The special edition cars will feature exclusive decals and accessories inspired by the cricketer. The company aims to leverage Dhoni's popularity, particularly with the T20 World Cup 2024 in view. Concurrently, Citroen has unveiled its latest campaign "Do What Matters" featuring MS Dhoni, aimed at rallying support for the Indian Cricket Team during the tournament.

Nationwide tour

Citroen's "Team Dhoni" cars to tour 26 cities

As part of the "Do What Matters" campaign, Citroen's "Team Dhoni" cars will traverse 26 cities in India, demonstrating support for the national cricket team. Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, expressed his excitement about the campaign and confidence in its impact. He stated that with Dhoni as their brand ambassador, they are confident that their message will resonate powerfully with buyers across the nation.

Technical specifications

Dhoni editions to retain standard mechanical features

The Dhoni editions of the C3 and C3 Aircross will not feature any mechanical changes, compared to their standard counterparts. Both models will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and come packed with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, among other features. It remains unclear whether the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross Dhoni Editions will be retailed at a premium over the standard variants.

Cost

A look at the pricing

In India, the standard versions of the Citroen C3 start at ₹6.16 lakh and go up to ₹9 lakh. Meanwhile, the C3 Aircross falls in the price bracket of ₹9.99-14.11 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).