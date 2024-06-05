Next Article

The EQA, based on the GLA model, is Mercedes's smallest electric SUV globally

Mercedes-Benz EQA to debut in India on July 8

By Mudit Dube 01:30 pm Jun 05, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz is set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India with the launch of the EQA model on July 8. The EQA, based on the GLA model, is Mercedes's smallest electric SUV globally and will be positioned below the already available EQB in the carmaker's Indian line-up. Mercedes is yet to confirm which variant of the EQA will be introduced in India.

Design

EQA SUV features design updates and EV-Specific modifications

The EQA features several design updates compared to the GLA, including new headlamps, tail lamps, updated bumpers, and a closed-off grille. It also boasts a distinctive fascia and rear-end design that sets it apart from its internal combustion counterpart. Additional styling updates include sleeker headlamps flanking a closed-off grille, model-specific alloy wheels, tail lamps with a lightbar element, and EV-specific bumper modifications.

Interior

EQA SUV interior mirrors GLA, features model-specific updates

The interior of the EQA mirrors that of the GLA, featuring twin 10.25-inch displays atop the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. However, these screens run Mercedes-EQ-specific software. The EQA also offers model-specific alloy wheel designs, further distinguishing it from its internal combustion counterpart.

Powertrain

EQA SUV comes with four powertrain options globally

Globally, the EQA is sold with four powertrain options: EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. The first two models generate an identical 188hp and 385Nm of torque. The power increases to 225hp and 390Nm for the EQA 300, while the top 350 model delivers 288hp and a whopping 520Nm. All variants are equipped with a battery pack that provides a range of up to approximately 560km on a full charge, depending on the variant.