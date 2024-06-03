Next Article

Dream Editions will be available only during June

Maruti Suzuki introduces Dream Editions of Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:46 pm Jun 03, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, has unveiled a new Dream Edition version for three of its models - the Alto K10, Celerio, and the S-Presso. This move comes as a response to the declining demand for small cars in India. The Dream Editions will start at ₹4.99 lakh, marking a price cut of ₹38,000 for the entry-level LXI model of Celerio, currently priced at ₹5.37 lakh.

Specialty

Dream Editions to feature enhanced utility features

The limited-run Dream Edition variants will be available only in June, and will come with additional features like reverse parking security systems, and enhanced infotainment panels. "We're launching a Dream Edition based on the feedback of our target customers. We're focusing on utility and convenience of the customer," said Kuntal Banerjee, sales and marketing chief, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. The Dream Editions will be offered with just the manual gearbox choices of the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio.

Market strategy

Strategic pricing and sales performance

Banerjee explained the strategic pricing of these limited editions, stating, "At many places the RTO registration charges change at ₹5.00 lakh, so in order to take care of customers because affordability is an important point, we have strategically priced this limited edition at ₹4.99 lakh." In May 2024, Maruti's total domestic sales were 1,46,694 units in comparison to 1,46,596 in May 2023 - a growth of just 0.1%.

Product details

Dream Editions' engine specifications and future plans

The Dream Editions will be fueled by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, with 66hp of power and 89Nm of torque. These models will only be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Alongside this launch, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut of ₹5,000 on its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) product line, to further boost sales. The company hinted at the future launch of a Swift CNG model as well.