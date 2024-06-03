Next Article

It has a top speed of 250km/h

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line launched at ₹69 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:16 pm Jun 03, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new C 300 AMG Line in India. Priced at ₹69 lakh (ex-showroom), this model is now the top variant in the C-Class lineup. The launch also brings new features to both the C-Class range, and the GLC SUV. This decision was influenced by a shift from diesel to petrol demand in the luxury sedan category, with nearly 70% of sedan sales being petrol variants, according to Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz India.

Specifications

Power and performance

The C 300 is equipped with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 258hp/400Nm. An integrated starter generator (ISG) offers an additional output of 22hp and 205Nm, along with an overboost function offering an extra 27hp for about 30 seconds. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, enabling the car to reach from 0-100km/h in just six seconds, with a top speed of 250km/h.

Facilities

C 300 AMG Line: Design and exclusive features

The top-of-the-line C-Class model, the C 300, comes with the AMG Line package that includes sportier front and rear bumpers, and several AMG-specific interior touches. The 'Night Package' is standard, giving the cabin a sleek blacked-out look. The car is available in Manufaktur color options such as Patagonia Red and Sodalite Blue. Exclusive features comprise a Burmester 3D surround sound system, digital lights, AR navigation, blind-spot assist, and a keyless-go comfort package.

Changes

Updates to the C-Class lineup and GLC SUV

The rest of the C-Class lineup, including the C 200 and C 200d models, have also received updates. New features include ventilated and heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, six fast-charging Type-C ports, and adaptive high beam assist. The GLC SUV, Mercedes's highest-selling SUV in India, has been updated with heated and ventilated front seats, as well as new side rear airbags. This addition increases the total airbag count in the GLC SUV to nine.

Cost

A look at the pricing

In India, the C 200 version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class costs ₹61.85 lakh, the C 200d variant is priced at ₹62.85 lakh, and the C 300 AMG Line sports a price figure of ₹69 lakh. Finally, the GLC 300 4Matic and 220d 4Matic carry a price tag of ₹75.9 lakh and ₹76.9 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).