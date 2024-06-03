Next Article

It will get a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster

Tata Altroz set for upgrades including larger touchscreen, 6 airbags

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors is preparing to roll out a series of updates to its premium hatchback, the Altroz. These enhancements will include new features and safety technology, as well as the introduction of three new variants. One of the key upgrades is a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, similar to those in other Tata models like Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. However, this larger screen will only be available in higher variants starting from the new XZ Lux trim.

Upgrades

Safety enhancements and interior changes

The Altroz will now be equipped with a 360-degree-view camera with a blind-view monitor, starting from the XZ Lux variant. The top-of-the-line XZ+ S Lux trim will feature six airbags for enhanced safety. A new 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster is also part of the upgrades. However, leatherette seats, previously standard across all variants, will now only be available with the upcoming Altroz Racer model.

Engine details

Powertrain options remain unchanged

The powertrain options for the Altroz will continue to include 88hp, 1.2-liter NA petrol, 74hp, 1.2-liter petrol + CNG, and 90hp, 1.5-liter diesel engines. The previously available 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill will now be exclusive to the new Altroz Racer. This engine has been upgraded to deliver a higher output of 120hp/170Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Upcoming launch

Tata Motors gears up for Altroz Racer launch

Tata Motors is gearing up for the imminent launch of the Altroz Racer, which is already open for bookings. This model is expected to compete directly with Hyundai's i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx's turbo-petrol variants. The Altroz Racer will be offered in three versions and will be positioned above the standard Altroz in the lineup. However, pricing details for these new variants, including the Altroz Racer, have not yet been disclosed.