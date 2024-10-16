Summarize Simplifying... In short Groundbreaking research is exploring the potential of dream communication, with the aim of revolutionizing therapy and education.

The study involves experienced lucid dreamers, who can control their dreams during the REM sleep stage, and uses specialized equipment to monitor their brain activity and sleep patterns.

Despite previous setbacks, the research team, led by Raduga, remains determined to push the boundaries of this fascinating field.

Interacting in dreams? Groundbreaking research reveal communication between dreamers

By Simran Jeet 03:50 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story In a breakthrough, California-based startup REMspace has reportedly enabled two-way communication between people in lucid dreams. The company focused on improving sleep and lucid dreaming with advanced tech, successfully sent a message between two participants sleeping in different homes. Michael Raduga, CEO and founder of REMspace, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovation, noting that while communicating in dreams once seemed like science fiction, it would soon become so common that people wouldn't be able to imagine life without it.

Lucid dreaming experiment details and procedure

The experiment involved remotely tracking the brain waves of the participants using a specially designed apparatus by REMspace. The breakthrough came when the server detected one participant entering a lucid dream state. A random word was generated in a specially created language and transmitted to the participant via earbuds. This word was repeated in his dream, recorded, and stored by the server for later transmission to a second participant also in a lucid dream state.

Potential applications and future goals of dream communication

The experiment was repeated with another pair of participants, though more rigorous scientific review is needed to validate the results. If confirmed, this breakthrough could revolutionize therapy and education through dream communication. Raduga, who previously attempted to implant a microchip in his brain to control dreams in 2023, continues pushing boundaries in sleep research. Now, he and his team aim for real-time communication during sleep, believing REM sleep and lucid dreams could become the next major industry after AI.

Raduga's determination to push dream research boundaries

Despite the risks involved, Raduga is not giving up on pushing the boundaries of dream research. In 2023, he tried a risky, unregulated procedure to implant a microchip in his brain for controlling dreams. Though the microchip was eventually removed in a hospital, the experience hasn't stopped Raduga from pursuing his ambitious experiments in dream communication and lucid dreaming technology.

What is lucid dreaming?

Lucid dreaming occurs when a person becomes aware that they are dreaming and can control aspects of the dream. This phenomenon takes place during the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) stage of sleep, known for its vivid dreams. In the experiment, both participants were experienced lucid dreamers. Before sleeping, they were connected to specialized equipment that tracked their brain activity and sleep patterns in real time, with the data sent to a central system monitoring their dreams as they occurred.