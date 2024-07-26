In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly disowned him, refuting Musk's account of her childhood and asserting her legal recognition as a woman.

Amidst this controversy, Musk announced plans to move SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas, citing a new law allowing children's gender changes without parental notification as his reason.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter disowns him following his harsh comments

By Isha Sharma 10:30 am Jul 26, 202410:30 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the high-profile tech entrepreneur, has been publicly disowned by his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. The 20-year-old took to the social media platform Threads to refute her father's recent controversial remarks about her. She shared a screenshot of an old tweet from Musk claiming she was "born gay and slightly autistic," a statement she vehemently denied as "entirely fake." "The entire thing is completely made up."

Controversy unleashed

Musk's controversial remarks on daughter's transition

Musk had previously discussed his daughter's transition during an interview with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson on The Daily Wire. He claimed he was "tricked" into allowing Wilson, formerly known as Xavier, to undergo gender reassignment surgery. He also added that "the woke-minded virus killed his son." The Tesla CEO labeled the act of permitting children to transition as "incredibly evil" and suggested that advocates of such surgeries "should go to prison."

Childhood dispute

Wilson refutes Musk's account of her childhood

Wilson strongly opposed Musk on Threads, stating that he wasn't present during her childhood. "My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said, 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story." She wrote, "I disowned Musk, not the other way around."

Identity affirmed

Wilson asserts her legal recognition as a woman

Musk had earlier claimed on X that Wilson was "not a girl." Responding, Wilson stated, "I'm legally recognized as a woman in the state of California and I don't concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me." "I have been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*cking along to use at his discretion." She accused Musk of being "desperate for attention and validation" in a "ketamine-fuled haze."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Wilson's posts here

Business move

Musk announces business relocation amid controversy

In response to California Governor Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 1955, which permits school forms not to notify parents of their children's gender changes, Musk announced plans to relocate SpaceX and X headquarters from California to Texas. He reasoned that laws of this nature would compel families and companies to leave California. Wilson came out as transgender in June 2022 and legally changed her name from Xavier to Vivian.