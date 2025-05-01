Katy Perry says recent backlash left her 'battered and bruised'
What's the story
Pop sensation Katy Perry has opened up about the recent backlash she's faced over her new album and an April 14 Blue Origin space flight.
She described feeling "battered and bruised" but committed to "keep looking to the light."
The flight, part of an all-female crew including CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sanchez, was meant to highlight women's contributions to aeronautics.
However, it sparked widespread criticism online, including from fellow celebrities and businesses.
New album
Perry's comment came after fans funded a billboard in support
Perry's latest album, 143, didn't match up to the commercial success of her previous work.
Amid criticism, fans of the Firework singer showed overwhelming support by funding a digital billboard in New York's Times Square.
A Brazilian fan account explained they wanted to remind Perry that she is "never alone" and that their love for her is "boundless."
Responding to that, she said she felt "so grateful" and emphasized, "we're in this beautiful journey together."
Personal growth
'The Internet is a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed'
Reacting to the public's reaction, the Teenage Dream singer admitted that she is "not perfect" but is on a "human journey playing the game of life."
Speaking about internet culture, Perry stated, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and love," adding that the internet is a "dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."
Despite the backlash, she assured fans that she's doing fine and staying focused on what lies ahead.