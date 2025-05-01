What's the story

Pop sensation Katy Perry has opened up about the recent backlash she's faced over her new album and an April 14 Blue Origin space flight.

She described feeling "battered and bruised" but committed to "keep looking to the light."

The flight, part of an all-female crew including CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sanchez, was meant to highlight women's contributions to aeronautics.

However, it sparked widespread criticism online, including from fellow celebrities and businesses.