Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
The critically acclaimed A24 thriller, Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies), the film explores an intense narrative of power and personal risk, revolving around a CEO who risks everything—her career, family—for an affair with an intern.
It was released in India on February 21.
Box office success
'Babygirl' garnered over $63 million at the box office
Released on Christmas, Babygirl has been a box office success, raking in more than $63 million globally.
This stunning performance puts it among A24's top 10 highest-grossing films.
The film's success can be attributed to its captivating storyline and outstanding performances.
Star-studded cast
'Babygirl' cast and accolades
Along with Kidman and Dickinson, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, Anoop Desai, and Izabel Mar.
Kidman won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival and the National Board of Review, and also received a Golden Globe nomination for the project.
The film was edited by Matthew Hannam, known for Antiviral and The OA.