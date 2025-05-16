What's the story

Fans of pan-Indian star Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of his much-anticipated film, The Raja Saab.

Directed by Maruthi, the romantic horror comedy also stars Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Although an initial plan was to unveil a major update in mid-May, the production house has yet to make an official announcement.

Recent social media buzz suggests the teaser will drop by May-end.