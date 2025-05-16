'The Raja Saab' teaser may drop by May end
What's the story
Fans of pan-Indian star Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of his much-anticipated film, The Raja Saab.
Directed by Maruthi, the romantic horror comedy also stars Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Although an initial plan was to unveil a major update in mid-May, the production house has yet to make an official announcement.
Recent social media buzz suggests the teaser will drop by May-end.
Release delay
'The Raja Saab' release date postponed indefinitely
Initially, The Raja Saab was slated for an April 10, 2025, release. But since some works are still pending, the release has been pushed indefinitely.
Prabhas is expected to resume work on the project once he returns to Hyderabad.
TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the film under the People Media Factory banner, with S Thaman composing the music.
Fans are eagerly looking forward to further updates from the production house.
Plotline
Prabhas plays a dual role in horror-comedy
Prabhas plays a dual role in this romantic horror-comedy about a man chasing his ancestral property to solve money troubles.
His journey takes a spooky turn as supernatural forces come into play, blending eerie twists with humor and romance.
Riddhi Kumar plays a significant role, while Nayanthara features in a special appearance that adds star power to the narrative.
With a speculated budget between ₹200-450 crore, the film promises a grand cinematic experience.