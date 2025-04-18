What's the story

Tesla is staring at a proposed class action lawsuit, accusing the company of artificially accelerating the odometer readings on its electric vehicles (EVs).

The practice, according to the lawsuit, allows Tesla to get out of warranty obligations sooner than anticipated, saving on repair costs.

The lawsuit was filed by Nyree Hinton, who claims that the odometer readings on his 2020 Model Y were significantly higher than the actual mileage driven.