In a shocking turn of events, actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sent a legal notice to fellow actor Paresh Rawal.

Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, sent the notice to Rawal seeking ₹25 crore in damages, reported HT City on Tuesday.

The notice accuses Rawal of "grossly unprofessional conduct" regarding his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 after signing a legal contract and starting the shoot.

This comes after Rawal recently confirmed that he is exiting the much-loved franchise.