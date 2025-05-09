Arvind Swami's 'Major Srinivasan' unveiled in Anupam's 'Tanvi The Great'
What's the story
The first look at Arvind Swami's character, Major Srinivasan, from Anupam Kher's upcoming film Tanvi The Great has been revealed.
Kher, who is also directing the film, posted a poster of the movie on X/Twitter with a heartfelt note on Swami's role.
The film marks Kher's return to directing after years, and has already created a lot of buzz with its star-studded cast, including Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Jackie Shroff.
Twitter Post
The announcement
ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: First time I saw #ArvindSwami in Roja I was blown away by the young and dynamic actor’s performance. Then of course I watched him in the film Bombay. And for me, that was the arrival of a unique actor on the Indian film’s horizon. It was much later we… pic.twitter.com/hSxnyCoRi4— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 9, 2025
Director's note
Kher's note on Swami's character
In his social media post, Kher remembered being "blown away" by Swami's performance in Roja. He praised Swami's work in other films like Bombay and called him a "unique actor on the Indian film horizon."
Kher also emphasized their friendship and said Swami was his first choice for Major Srinivasan's character.
He hailed Swami's performance, likening it to the Indian Army's strength, courage, and bravery.
Film information
'Tanvi The Great' production details and Cannes screening
Tanvi The Great is a production of NFDC in association with Anupam Kher Studios. The music of the film is by MM Keeravani, an Oscar winner for RRR.
Kher has also announced that the film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. This adds another layer of anticipation for the project, which is already creating a lot of buzz with its star cast and Kher's directorial return.