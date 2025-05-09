What's the story

The first look at Arvind Swami's character, Major Srinivasan, from Anupam Kher's upcoming film Tanvi The Great has been revealed.

Kher, who is also directing the film, posted a poster of the movie on X/Twitter with a heartfelt note on Swami's role.

The film marks Kher's return to directing after years, and has already created a lot of buzz with its star-studded cast, including Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Jackie Shroff.