What's the story

The Royals boasts an interesting ensemble comprising Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar, among others.

Does the combined strength of this ensemble cast ensure that the show is an enjoyable experience?

The answer is a definite, resounding no.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, The Royals is hollow, superficial, enervating, and mind-numbing.