TVF postpones 'Very Parivarik 2' amid India-Pakistan tensions
The Viral Fever (TVF) has postponed the release of the second season of its much-loved series Very Parivarik, which was due for release on Friday.
The decision comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army on Wednesday, after the Pahalgam terror attack, which had taken 26 lives in April.
TVF announced the same on social media, thanking viewers for their patience and support during this time.
'We stand with the nation's sentiment'
In an official statement, TVF said, "Due to recent events and heightened national security, we at The Viral Fever are postponing the release of Very Parivarik S2."
"We stand with the nation's sentiment and will announce a new launch date once normalcy returns. Jai Hind."
The statement speaks volumes about the company's commitment to aligning its actions with the prevailing national sentiment and security concerns.
May 9, 2025
'Very Parivarik' S2: Cast and plot details
Very Parivarik S2 is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and written by Dishant Verma and Deeksha Choudhary. The comedy series stars Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, and Kanupriya Shankar Pandit in pivotal roles.
The 2024-released first season of Very Parivarik follows a couple, Shelly and Anish, adapting to life after Anish's parents move in with them.
The new season was to release weekly episodes on YouTube every Friday after its release.