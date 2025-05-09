What's the story

The Viral Fever (TVF) has postponed the release of the second season of its much-loved series Very Parivarik, which was due for release on Friday.

The decision comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army on Wednesday, after the Pahalgam terror attack, which had taken 26 lives in April.

TVF announced the same on social media, thanking viewers for their patience and support during this time.