'CID' allegedly lifted artwork from YouTube in Pradyuman's death episode
What's the story
The popular crime show, CID, has landed in a controversy over charges of copyright violation. Mumbai-based graffiti artist, Mooz Graffiti, has accused the show of using clips from his YouTube videos without consent.
The particular episode, The Aftermath, features graffiti images that Mooz claims are his original work.
Notably, CID officers investigate the shocking death of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) in this episode.
Show details
Here's what was shown in the episode
The show, a Sony TV staple since 1998, recently made headlines for a shocking plot twist- ACP Pradyuman was killed off on screen.
The ongoing storyline sees the team take on criminal mastermind Barbosa, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is also behind the bombing that killed Pradyuman.
The episode in question starts with Pradyuman's death and sees CID investigating a series of mysterious graffiti around Mumbai.
Real graffiti art by multiple home-grown artists have allegedly been used for this sequence.
Artist's accusation
Instead of crediting him, show makers copy-pasted YouTube clips
In his Instagram post, Mooz shared a clip from the controversial episode alongside his original artwork.
He was initially excited to have his work featured on the cult classic CID but humorously criticized the show's decision to use YouTube videos instead of filming the artwork directly or hiring someone for it.
Instead of officially crediting him and other artists, the makers have seemingly lifted YouTube video shots, which amounts to copyright infringement.
Viewer reactions
'CID' makers have not yet responded to the allegations
The artist's video captioned, "Sala ye Barbosa ne credit le liya! (Barboasa took all the credit)," set off a chain of reactions from netizens.
Many even drew irony of a show about law enforcement 'stealing' content.
Some even suggested suing the show's makers, with one saying, "Bro SUE THEM! In logo ka content use karo to turant copyright strike marte hai (If we use their content, they immediately send copyright strikes)."
However, the makers are yet to respond.