What's the story

The popular crime show, CID, has landed in a controversy over charges of copyright violation. Mumbai-based graffiti artist, Mooz Graffiti, has accused the show of using clips from his YouTube videos without consent.

The particular episode, The Aftermath, features graffiti images that Mooz claims are his original work.

Notably, CID officers investigate the shocking death of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) in this episode.