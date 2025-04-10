'Good Bad Ugly' distributor accused of unfair ticket pricing
What's the story
The release of Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly has been marred by a controversy over inflated ticket prices.
Theater owners in Madurai have accused the distributor, Romeo Pictures, of coercing them into selling tickets at ₹500, significantly higher than the standard rate of ₹190 for multiplexes and other standard venues.
This dispute has led to a formal complaint with the District Collector, reported News18.
Threats
Distributor threatened theaters with show withholding
Theater owners have alleged that Romeo Pictures threatened to withhold the early morning 9:00am show if they didn't stick to the hiked ticket rates.
This has left theater owners in a dilemma as they are now stuck between appeasing fans and fighting what they consider unethical, unreasonable demands.
The insistence on such steep pricing in an affordability-sensitive market has raised eyebrows in the industry.
Complaint
Formal complaint lodged against 'GBU' distributor
Responding to the alleged threats, Madurai theater owners have reportedly filed a formal complaint with the Madurai District Collector. They have accused Romeo Pictures of pressuring them with unfair conditions.
As GBU continues to draw strong box office crowds, it remains to be seen if this dispute over pricing will threaten to overshadow its success.