What's the story

The release of Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly has been marred by a controversy over inflated ticket prices.

Theater owners in Madurai have accused the distributor, Romeo Pictures, of coercing them into selling tickets at ₹500, significantly higher than the standard rate of ₹190 for multiplexes and other standard venues.

This dispute has led to a formal complaint with the District Collector, reported News18.