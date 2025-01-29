What's the story

The much-awaited 25th movie of actor Sivakarthikeyan, formerly referred to as SK 25, has been officially titled Parasakthi.

The title was unveiled via a video on social media on Wednesday (January 29).

The upcoming project is the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director Sudha Kongara. The movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles.

Here's the breakdown of the teaser.