'Parasakthi': Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film gets its official title
What's the story
The much-awaited 25th movie of actor Sivakarthikeyan, formerly referred to as SK 25, has been officially titled Parasakthi.
The title was unveiled via a video on social media on Wednesday (January 29).
The upcoming project is the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director Sudha Kongara. The movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles.
Here's the breakdown of the teaser.
Teaser insights
'Parasakthi' teaser hints at period drama and student revolt
The title teaser of Parasakthi, spanning over one minute and 40 seconds indicates that the film is set in historical Madras. It shows a revolt led by characters played by Murali and Sreeleela, dressed in vintage attire.
Mohan is seen firing his gun at a portrait of Sivakarthikeyan, who seems to be leading this revolution.
The teaser hints that the characters are students protesting against an unspecified issue.
Cast and title
'Parasakthi' cast details and title significance
In Parasakthi, Mohan is cast as the antagonist for the first time, while Murali plays an important role.
Sreeleela, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, will be making her Tamil debut with this film.
The title Parasakthi is borrowed from a 1952 cult classic Tamil film starring Sivaji Ganesan. It remains to be seen how this title connection will be incorporated into the storyline.
Twitter Post
Catch the teaser trailer here
#பராசக்தி#Parasakthi— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 29, 2025
Tamil title teaser - https://t.co/ne1Vbz7gl3#SK25pic.twitter.com/OGXc2n5D1z
Production insights
'Parasakthi' production and music details revealed
Parasakthi is produced by Dawn Pictures with GV Prakash scoring the music, his 100th project as a composer.
The film's cinematography is handled by Ravi Chandran.
In the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan is seen as a fit and charismatic leader, something that is enhanced by Prakash's background score.
This film is Prakash's second collaboration with Kongara after their National Award-winning work in Soorarai Pottru.