'The Toxic Avenger' returns in 2025: What to expect
What's the story
Cineverse has officially announced that The Toxic Avenger, a dark comedy remake of Troma Entertainment's 1984 cult classic, is set for a theatrical release in 2025.
Directed by Macon Blair, the film stars Peter Dinklage in the titular role.
In a statement, Blair thanked the team behind The Toxic Avenger and expressed his excitement about the film's upcoming release.
Here's everything to know about this film.
Plot reveal
Dinklage's role and plot details of 'The Toxic Avenger'
In the reboot, Dinklage plays the role of Winston Gooze, a janitor who turns into a mutant vigilante called Toxie after an unusual accident.
The official synopsis describes Toxie as "Armed with his signature mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters, and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son."
The story hopes to retain the original film's unique energy with a modern twist.
Director's insight
Blair's vision for 'The Toxic Avenger' reboot
Blair, known for his work on I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017), hopes to keep the spirit of the original Toxie intact while giving it a new spin.
He said, "Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig."
Production details
Star-studded cast and crew of 'The Toxic Avenger'
Along with the aforementioned stars, the film also stars Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige.
Blair not only directed but also wrote the screenplay based on Lloyd Kaufman's original 1984 film.
The production team includes Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Kaufman, and Michael Herz as producers.
Executive producers are Andrew Pfeffer, Jay Ashenfelter, and Blair himself.