What's the story

Cineverse has officially announced that The Toxic Avenger, a dark comedy remake of Troma Entertainment's 1984 cult classic, is set for a theatrical release in 2025.

Directed by Macon Blair, the film stars Peter Dinklage in the titular role.

In a statement, Blair thanked the team behind The Toxic Avenger and expressed his excitement about the film's upcoming release.

Here's everything to know about this film.