'The Night Agent' S02: Release date, cast, and plot details
What's the story
Netflix's popular series The Night Agent is making a comeback with a second season on Thursday.
Based on Matthew Quirk's bestselling book, the series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland as he uncovers a deep political conspiracy.
The new season's filming began in February 2024 and wrapped up in June.
From cast to plot, here's all to know.
Storyline
'The Night Agent' S02: Plot and character development
The first season of The Night Agent was centered around Peter (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who uncovered conspirators within the US government.
The story also involved rogue assassins and a murder witness, Rose (Luciane Buchanan), whom Peter had to protect.
Series creator Shawn Ryan expressed his excitement about exploring new dimensions in Peter's relationship with Rose in the upcoming season.
Casting news
'The Night Agent' S02: Cast details and new additions
The second season of The Night Agent will also bring back Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, and Kari Matchett as President Michelle Travers.
Joining the cast are Brittany Snow as Alice, Amanda Warren as Catherine, Arienne Mandi as Noor, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, and Michael Malarkey as Markus.
These new characters are sure to bring new dynamics to the already thrilling series.
Renewal record
Quick renewal and future plot speculations
Netflix confirmed The Night Agent's second season on March 29, 2023, less than a week after its debut. This is one of Netflix's fastest renewals yet.
The upcoming season will have 10 episodes.
Previously, Ryan shared his early thoughts about the future plot with Tudum, saying, "What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean?... We certainly have some initial ideas."