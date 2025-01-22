War, valor, betrayal—Vicky Kaushal-led 'Chhaava' trailer brings history to life
The trailer for the much-awaited Bollywood historical period drama, Chhaava, finally dropped on Wednesday (January 22).
The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji's wife, Maharani Yesubai, in this Laxman Utekar directorial.
The film will hit theaters on February 14.
Trailer: 'Chhaava' delves into historical battles and iconic figure
The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic tale of Sambhaji, highlighting themes of courage and resilience.
It shows Kaushal in high-octane action sequences and traditional Maratha dance performances with Mandanna.
Chhaava showcases the historical battles between the Marathas and the Mughals, bringing forth an epic tale of courage.
It pays tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose coronation in 1681 was a significant moment in the Maratha Empire.
The highlight of the trailer is Akshaye Khanna
The standout moment of the trailer is Akshaye Khanna's fierce portrayal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who vows to crush the Maratha Empire.
The historical drama also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles.
The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, making it all the more brilliant.
