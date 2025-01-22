The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic tale of Sambhaji, highlighting themes of courage and resilience.

It shows Kaushal in high-octane action sequences and traditional Maratha dance performances with Mandanna.

Chhaava showcases the historical battles between the Marathas and the Mughals, bringing forth an epic tale of courage.

It pays tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose coronation in 1681 was a significant moment in the Maratha Empire.