Shashank Khaitan-Kunal Kemmu unite for Netflix series 'Single Papa': Report
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, known for his successful films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, is currently wrapping up the post-production of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
After this, he will move on to his next project: A Netflix web series titled Single Papa, reported Pinkvilla.
The series will feature actor Kunal Kemmu in the lead role.
Production details
'Single Papa' to begin filming in summer 2025
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Shashank has developed a subject titled Single Papa, and believes that the family entertainer has scope to be a perfect sit-com for the viewers at home."
"He has partnered with Netflix for Single Papa and is excited to take it on floors in Summer 2025, after the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."
Casting progress
Casting for 'Single Papa' is currently underway
The insider further revealed that the casting process for Single Papa is still on.
"It's a slice-of-life web series made for the family audience and Shashank has roped in Kunal Kemmu to play the titular role."
"Apart from Kunal, a big ensemble is being put together, and the idea is to cast talents with a certain amount of comic timing. A full-fledged announcement of the show will be made once the entire cast is on board," they added.
Upcoming ventures
Khaitan's future projects include another feature film
Apart from Single Papa, Khaitan is also working on another feature film.
The source revealed, "It's a subject on the lines of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Shashank is passionately developing it for the cinematic medium."
"It will be a home production for the filmmaker," they added.