What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, known for his successful films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, is currently wrapping up the post-production of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

After this, he will move on to his next project: A Netflix web series titled Single Papa, reported Pinkvilla.

The series will feature actor Kunal Kemmu in the lead role.