This surprise collaboration took ARMYs by surprise.

They took to social media to express their excitement for the new song, praising J-Hope's knack for innovation.

One user tweeted, "Woke up to Hobi's (J-Hope) new song that's dropped during #LVMenFW25! That's wild!!! Hobi, a master of surprises."

Another fan wrote about the quality of the track saying, "My jaw dropped this is so good."