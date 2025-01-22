BTS's J-Hope-Don Toliver debut 'LV Bag' at Paris Fashion Week
What's the story
BTS's J-Hope and popular American rapper Don Toliver debuted their collaboration LV Bag at Pharrell Williams's Louis Vuitton F/W 2025 Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
The song was written specifically for the occasion by Williams and played during the runway finale.
Both artists have been credited as co-writers and composers of LV Bag.
Fan reactions
Fans praised J-Hope's surprise track
This surprise collaboration took ARMYs by surprise.
They took to social media to express their excitement for the new song, praising J-Hope's knack for innovation.
One user tweeted, "Woke up to Hobi's (J-Hope) new song that's dropped during #LVMenFW25! That's wild!!! Hobi, a master of surprises."
Another fan wrote about the quality of the track saying, "My jaw dropped this is so good."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the surprise collaboration here
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 21, 2025
a new song at Pharrell's LouisVuitton show 👀
Don Toliver's new song "LV Bag" featuring j-hope from BTS was produced by Pharrell and made specifically for the LV fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.
pic.twitter.com/AilfzSq4CE
Solo ventures
J-Hope's post-military career and upcoming world tour
After his military discharge in October 2024, J-Hope has been busy with solo activities. He recently announced his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, starting in March 2025.
The tour will span several countries including South Korea, the US, and major Asian destinations before wrapping up in May.
Fans are especially thrilled as it aligns with BTS's 12th-anniversary FESTA in June, with all members returning from the military.
J-Hope has also teased new music, with hints suggesting a March release.