'Superman' actor Dean Cain becomes ICE agent to support Trump

Dean Cain, the actor who famously portrayed Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has announced his intention to join the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His decision is a show of support for US President Donald Trump 's immigration enforcement policies. The announcement was made during an appearance on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime.

Recruitment drive 'I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP' Cain revealed that he had posted a recruitment video on Instagram, urging former law enforcement officers to join ICE. This led to him being contacted by the agency. He said, "I put out a recruitment video yesterday... I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there... it went crazy." "So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP."

Motivation 'This country was built on patriots stepping up' When asked about his motivation, Cain said, "This country was built on patriots stepping up... and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing." He added that he hopes many former officers and ICE agents will join him in this endeavor to meet recruitment goals and help protect the country.

Political support Support for Trump's immigration policies Cain also expressed his support for Trump's immigration policies. He said, "We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this." "This is what people voted for. It's what I voted for and he's going to see it through and I'll do my part and help make sure it happens."