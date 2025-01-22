Robert Pattinson almost quit Hollywood: Here's why
Robert Pattinson, the 38-year-old Twilight star, recently admitted he almost quit Hollywood because of the upheaval in the film industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson shared that he's become disillusioned with the film industry in recent years.
"The last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the [SAG-AFTRA] strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly," he said.
Industry critique
Pattinson's concerns over 'studio movies' and lack of 'cool scripts'
Pattinson went on to elaborate on his concerns, saying, "I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying."
He slammed the quality of scripts at the time and called the movies made "very studio."
However, he noted that the industry has recently changed with "really cool parts everywhere" and a wave of ambitious movies.
Industry optimism
Pattinson's appreciation for new directors and ambitious films
Despite his previous criticisms, Pattinson was hopeful about the current state of the film industry.
He praised recent releases like Halfdan Ullmann Tondel's thriller Armand, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, and Sean Baker's Anora.
"It seems like there's suddenly a new batch of directors who the audience is excited about as well," he noted.
Notably, Pattinson will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's upcoming sci-fi film, Mickey 17—set to release on March 7.
Fan response
'Mickey 17' plot and fan reactions to Pattinson's performance
In Mickey 17, Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes who goes on a space mission to colonize an alien planet blanketed in ice.
The twist is that upon his death, he will be resurrected with all his memories intact to continue his work.
Things take a turn when he encounters another version of himself.
Fans have praised Pattinson's versatility, with one writing online, "No one can convince that Robert Pattinson is not one of the most versatile actors working today."