What's the story

Robert Pattinson, the 38-year-old Twilight star, recently admitted he almost quit Hollywood because of the upheaval in the film industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pattinson shared that he's become disillusioned with the film industry in recent years.

"The last few years for the film industry, starting with COVID and then the [SAG-AFTRA] strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly," he said.