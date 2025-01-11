Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' to premiere at Berlin Film Festival
What's the story
Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie Mickey 17 is set to make its international debut at the Berlin Film Festival, reported Variety.
The Warner Bros. sci-fi film, starring Robert Pattinson and with a reported budget of $118 million, recently had its US release date moved up from April 18 to March 7.
The film will be released in South Korea on February 28.
Film overview
'Mickey 17' plot and cast details revealed
Mickey 17 is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7.
The story follows Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), an "expendable" employee on a mission to colonize the icy world of Niflheim.
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.
Joon-ho not only directed but also wrote and produced the film through his company Offscreen.
Festival leadership
Berlin Film Festival marks a milestone for new director
The Berlin Film Festival's new artistic director, Tricia Tuttle, has bagged the international premiere of Mickey 17.
This is a significant feat for Tuttle, an American film journalist and curator, who is celebrating her first edition at the festival this year.
The full lineup for the Berlinale will be announced on January 21 and the festival will run from February 13-23.
Track record
Pattinson and Joon-ho's previous successes
Pattinson has already given a hit to Warner Bros. with The Batman, which earned over $772 million worldwide.
On the other hand, Joon-ho's Parasite made $53 million domestically and over $262 million worldwide.
Mickey 17 is another foray into the sci-fi genre for Joon-ho, who has previously directed movies such as Snowpiercer and Okja.