What's the story

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's upcoming movie Mickey 17 is set to make its international debut at the Berlin Film Festival, reported Variety.

The Warner Bros. sci-fi film, starring Robert Pattinson and with a reported budget of $118 million, recently had its US release date moved up from April 18 to March 7.

The film will be released in South Korea on February 28.