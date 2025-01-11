Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets whopping $250M budget: Report
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is said to be matching the highest production budget in the acclaimed director's career.
The movie, according to Puck, is targeting a staggering $250 million production budget.
The amount matches that of The Dark Knight Rises (2012), which is currently Nolan's most expensive film.
Production details
'The Odyssey' to feature high-end special effects
The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, is expected to be a visual spectacle.
The film will require top-tier special effects to accurately depict the original text's mythical creatures and supernatural elements.
These include sirens, Scylla, cyclops, witch goddesses, and the Strait of Messina whirlpool known as Charybdis.
Casting news
Star-studded cast announced for Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey has a star-studded cast.
The confirmed lineup so far includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o.
The film is likely to have a runtime of over three hours and the supporting cast members will be announced in the coming months.
Career gamble
'The Odyssey' considered Nolan's biggest career risk
The Odyssey is being seen as the biggest risk of Nolan's career.
The source material has long been deemed "unfilmable" and not fit for screen adaptation owing to its complex narrative.
But with a high-profile cast and a massive budget, Nolan is all set to bring this ancient epic to life in his signature style.
He last directed Oppenheimer (2023).