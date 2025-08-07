Kajol refuses Hindi request, sparks online debate

Bollywood actor Kajol recently found herself in a controversy after a video from the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 went viral. The clip shows her visibly annoyed when a reporter asked her to repeat her comments in Hindi. She had been addressing the media primarily in Marathi and English at the event, which was attended by her mother and veteran actor Tanuja as well.

Controversial remark The clip that sparked the controversy In the viral clip, Kajol is seen smiling through the interaction, but visibly annoyed at the journalist's request. She responds, "Abhi main Hindi mein bolu (Should I speak in Hindi now)?" and adds, "Jisko samajhna hai woh samajh lenge (Those who want to understand will understand)." The video sparked criticism online, with many netizens calling her reaction insensitive.

Netizens's reaction How did the netizens react People were divided online, with one fan saying, "Hindi speaker who are giving hate, this was a Marathi event, it is like going to Telugu movie awards and asking to speak Hindi." While another netizen asked, "They should say then what to do with their pictures in Marathi, stop doing Hindi pictures."