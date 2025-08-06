Kajol's 'The Trial' S02 gets release date; actor shares video
What's the story
Kajol is returning as Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The new season will premiere on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. In a quirky video shared by the platform, Kajol announced her return and teased what lies ahead for Noyonika. "The courtroom is just one of many battlegrounds!" said the announcement.
Actor's statement
Kajol on her role
Kajol, who made her web debut with The Trial, expressed her excitement about returning to the role. She said in a statement, "Professionally, it has been an incredibly enriching year for me." "I've had the chance to explore a range of characters & stories and among them, Noyonika remains especially close to my heart." "I genuinely can't wait for all of you to experience what we've created this season. It's been a labor of love."
Twitter Post
'Back like she never left...'
Back like she never left (because honestly, she didn’t)@itsKajolDpic.twitter.com/KeoYGxBuWi— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 6, 2025
New season
What to expect from new season?
The second season of The Trial will see Noyonika face tough decisions, new courtroom drama, and personal betrayals, as she navigates the ruthless world of law. The show is produced by Banijay Asia and directed by Umesh Bist. It also stars Kubbra Sait, Karanvir Sharma, Alyy Khan, Sonali Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chadha, and Gaurav Pandey.