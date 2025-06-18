'Can't argue' about Salman Khan's stardom: Kajol
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kajol, who has worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, opened up about Salman's star power and SRK, Aamir's work ethic.
During a recent interview with Galatta India, Kajol spoke candidly about the three Khans and what she thinks of each of them.
Star power
Salman remained the same over the years: Kajol
Kajol acknowledged Salman's consistent box office success, saying, "Salman is Salman Khan. You can't argue with that. He's remained the same over the years, and that in itself is incredible."
She added, "Even Aamir once said, 'Salman is definitely a bigger star than me, because no matter how his film performs, it still manages to cross ₹100 crore.'"
Professionalism
Kajol gushed about Aamir and SRK's professionalism
Kajol gushed, "Salman bohot professional hai lekin Shah Rukh and Aamir they have been the trophy (Salman is very professional, but Shah Rukh and Aamir have been the trophy)."
"Jitni bhi trophies hai professionalism ki, dono jeet chuke hai (Both have won trophies for professionals)."
"But I'll say to compare not to themselves, also to compare to the film industry, they are very professional in every which way."
Career updates
Upcoming films of Kajol and Salman
Kajol is preparing for the release of her mythological horror film, Maa, which is directed by Vishal Furia.
It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, and Kherin Sharma. It will be released on June 27.
Meanwhile, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar and will next be seen in an action-packed film with Sanjay Dutt. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline.