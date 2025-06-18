Is 'Jolly LLB 3' inspired by real incidents? Akshay reveals
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed that the upcoming courtroom-comedy film, Jolly LLB 3, is inspired by real-life incidents.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "There are real incidents in part 1 and part 2, so part 3 (Jolly LLB 3) also has some real incidents."
The film will be released on September 19, 2025.
Co-stars and director
'Had so much fun working with him...': Kumar on Warsi
Kumar also spoke about his experience working with co-star Arshad Warsi, saying, "Me and Arshad Warsi are coming together, so Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 are coming together."
"And, so much fun I had working with him. He's such a lovely lad...Such a lovely person to work with...and a great sense of humor he has...good timing."
He also praised director Subhash Kapoor, calling himself a huge fan.
Film details
Kumar, Warsi to battle it out in court
The third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise will see Warsi and Kumar in an intense courtroom battle.
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla as the quirky judge, along with Huma Qureshi.
The movie is directed by Kapoor, who helmed the first two installments.