What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed that the upcoming courtroom-comedy film, Jolly LLB 3, is inspired by real-life incidents.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "There are real incidents in part 1 and part 2, so part 3 (Jolly LLB 3) also has some real incidents."

The film will be released on September 19, 2025.