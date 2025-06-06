Why Ananya Panday called SRK 'an amazing father'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently opened up about her close bond with Shah Rukh Khan.
In a conversation with Bombay Times Lounge, she praised the superstar for being an "amazing father" and said he is still very much involved in their lives.
"While growing up, I saw firsthand what an amazing father he is to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and the way he's been with all of us," she said.
Fond memories
'Even now, he wants to know what we're doing'
Panday recalled how Khan was always present in their lives, even training them for sports day and taekwondo competitions.
"He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives. Even now, he wants to know what we're doing and is very involved."
"Also, when he is talking to you, he has this quality of making you feel that you are the only person in the world. There is no one like him," she added.
Family bond
Panday's bond with Suhana, Aryan, AbRam
Panday is also close to Khan's daughter Suhana, who is one of her closest friends in the film industry.
She has often been seen hanging out with Khan's sons, Aryan and AbRam, as well.
In a 2019 interview with Asian Age, Panday had said, "SRK is like my second dad. He is my best friend's dad, so we used to go with him for all the IPL matches."
Career updates
Panday's upcoming films
After starring in Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Panday will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will release on February 13, 2026.
She also has the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, directed by Vivek Soni. It will release in 2025.