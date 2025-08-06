Rahul Gandhi gets conditional bail in defamation case against Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted conditional bail by an MP-MLA court in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. The case relates to allegedly defamatory remarks he made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in 2018. Gandhi appeared before the court at around 10:55am and was granted bail on the condition that he cooperate with ongoing proceedings.

Case details Case filed by Pratap Kumar The defamation case was filed by one Pratap Kumar, who alleged that Gandhi's remarks were intended to tarnish Shah's reputation. Gandhi had allegedly accused Shah of being involved in murder. Initially registered in Ranchi, the case was transferred to Chaibasa in 2021. Gandhi's counsel Pranav Daripa confirmed that conditional bail had been granted and said they would now proceed with the process.

Legal proceedings Challenge to special court order On June 2, Gandhi had challenged a special court order directing his appearance on June 26. His counsel had then requested the Jharkhand High Court for an extension to August 6, which was granted. Dheeraj Kumar, another lawyer from the High Court, confirmed that the Chaibasa MP-MLA special court has asked Gandhi to cooperate in trial proceedings.