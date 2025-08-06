Rahul Gandhi gets conditional bail in defamation case against Shah
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted conditional bail by an MP-MLA court in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. The case relates to allegedly defamatory remarks he made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in 2018. Gandhi appeared before the court at around 10:55am and was granted bail on the condition that he cooperate with ongoing proceedings.
Case details
Case filed by Pratap Kumar
The defamation case was filed by one Pratap Kumar, who alleged that Gandhi's remarks were intended to tarnish Shah's reputation. Gandhi had allegedly accused Shah of being involved in murder. Initially registered in Ranchi, the case was transferred to Chaibasa in 2021. Gandhi's counsel Pranav Daripa confirmed that conditional bail had been granted and said they would now proceed with the process.
Legal proceedings
Challenge to special court order
On June 2, Gandhi had challenged a special court order directing his appearance on June 26. His counsel had then requested the Jharkhand High Court for an extension to August 6, which was granted. Dheeraj Kumar, another lawyer from the High Court, confirmed that the Chaibasa MP-MLA special court has asked Gandhi to cooperate in trial proceedings.
Recent visit
Gandhi pays tribute to Shibu Soren
Gandhi was in Jharkhand on Tuesday (August 5) to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in the adjoining Ramgarh district. He was accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Soren died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He was 81.