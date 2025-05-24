What's the story

A senior Maoist leader, Pappu Lohara, was killed by security forces in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on Saturday.

The encounter comes just days after the death of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.

Lohara, who carried a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head, was the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad—a splinter group of Maoists.