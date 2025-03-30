Amit Shah launches projects worth ₹800 crore in Bihar
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched several initiatives and laid the foundation of projects worth over ₹800 crore in Bihar on March 30.
The announcement came on the occasion of International Cooperative Day.
The schemes include an outlay of ₹111 crore from the cooperative department, and a whopping ₹421 crore from the urban development and housing department.
Infrastructure development
Shah lays foundation for police buildings, highway projects
Shah has also laid the foundation stones of 133 police buildings in the state. The initiative is expected to cost around ₹181 crore.
He has also inaugurated three road transport and national highway projects worth ₹109 crore.
These initiatives are part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure in Bihar.
He is also set to chair a meeting of the NDA leaders at CM Kumar's residence.
Makhana processing unit
Remote inauguration of makhana processing unit
Apart from launching the projects, Shah also inaugurated a makhana processing unit at the Fishermen's Cooperative Society in Darbhanga district, remotely.
The function was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union and state ministers, and senior officials.
Shah will be addressing a public rally at the Gopalganj district later today.