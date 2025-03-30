SP spokesperson receives threatening call allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
What's the story
Tariq Khan, national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP), has alleged that he received a threatening call from someone associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The call was received two days ago and has led local cops to launch an investigation.
An audio clip of the threatening conversation has been circulating on social media since Saturday evening.
Threat details
Khan reveals details of the threatening call
In an interview with PTI, Khan revealed that he had been getting threatening calls for two months.
"I have been receiving abusive and threatening calls, which I ignored. However, on Friday night...a caller not only hurled abuses but also claimed to be speaking on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."
However, since this threat was serious, he immediately informed the Superintendent of Police and SP President Akhilesh Yadav.
SP response
Akhilesh Yadav to discuss situation with Khan
SP President Akhilesh Yadav has been apprised of the developments; he has called Khan to Lucknow on Tuesday.
If required, he might take the matter up with the Director General of Police.
Khan reiterated that though he suspects this to be a hoax, it is important to find and nab the caller.
He has handed over recordings of recent as well as earlier threatening calls to police.
Investigation underway
Police investigating the threatening call
Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ramanand Prasad, told PTI that it was still unknown whether the call was actually from the Bishnoi gang or just a hoax. However, he assured that they were treating it seriously.
The number from which the call was made is being monitored, and attempts are being made to locate him.
An officer at the Deputy Superintendent of Police level has been appointed to investigate the case further.