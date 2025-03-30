'Will never leave NDA again,' Nitish Kumar tells Amit Shah
What's the story
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has promised his steadfast support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and that he won't leave it again.
The commitment came at an event in Patna where he, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, inaugurated several state and central projects.
Kumar admitted to having left the NDA twice in the past, calling them "mistakes."
Political strategy
Kumar's statement comes ahead of assembly elections
Kumar's declaration assumes significance as Bihar gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.
"I committed the mistake twice. But it is going to be never again."
This assertion came at a function in Patna where he and Shah inaugurated several projects of the central and state governments.
BJP's victory in Bihar would have a significant impact beyond the state, Amit Shah had reportedly told party workers on Saturday night.
Political alliances
Kumar's past decisions influenced by party members
Kumar has been a BJP ally since the mid-1990s, but severed ties in 2014.
However, he rejoined the NDA in 2017 but left again in 2022 to join the opposition INDIA bloc.
Then, he rejoined the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In his speech, Kumar said that his past decisions to leave the BJP were influenced by people in his own party.
Development focus
Kumar highlights his government's achievements
In his speech, Kumar praised the developmental work undertaken under his leadership.
He questioned previous governments, especially the RJD-Congress alliance, for not being able to ensure communal harmony and proper healthcare and educational facilities.
"What did the ones in power before do? They used to get votes from Muslims but could never put a stop to clashes between communities," he said.