He emphasized the importance of protecting 'roti, beti, and maati' (food, daughters, and land) in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, he criticized the Congress for allegedly planning to end reservations for SC/ST/OBC and attempting to defeat a tribal candidate for President, promising that the BJP would safeguard their interests.

Jharkhand is voting in a two-phase election

'Protection of roti, beti, maati...': Modi's poll pitch in Jharkhand

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Nov 13, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Deoghar district's Sarath as the Jharkhand Assembly elections are underway. He made infiltration a key issue and claimed the tribal population in Santhal has been halved due to it. "We have to protect our tribal families and every Jharkhandi from this," he said. The state is voting for 43 out of 81 constituencies in phase one of the two-phase elections.

PM Modi accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government of allowing infiltrators to become permanent residents. He alleged that these infiltrators have snatched jobs and resources from locals. "Under JMM-Congress, every wrong thing was done to make these infiltrators permanent residents in the state," he said. "The protection of roti, beti and maati is the biggest issue in this election," he added.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for insulting tribals and trying to end reservations for SC/ST/OBC. "Congress has dangerous intentions... they want to end reservation for SC/ST & OBC," he said. He went on to accuse the Congress of trying to defeat a tribal candidate for President of India, and said the BJP would protect their interests if elected.