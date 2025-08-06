Manage workload of Mohammed Siraj like Jasprit Bumrah's: RP Singh

Former Indian pacer RP Singh has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to manage Mohammed Siraj 's workload as they did with Jasprit Bumrah. This comes after Siraj's stellar performance in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England, where he bowled 185.3 overs and took a total of 23 wickets. Siraj, who took a fifer at The Oval, showed his endurance by playing all five Tests.

Match impact Workload management crucial for fast bowlers Siraj was the most utilized bowler in the series. He led India's pace attack in the absence of Bumrah at Edgbaston and The Oval. His outstanding performance was instrumental in India's six-run victory, leveling the series 2-2. Notably, Bumrah was supposed to play three of the five Tests in order to manage his workload. Although Siraj had no fitness concerns, playing five back-to-back Tests would have taken a toll on his body.

Strategy 'Siraj also in the same league' Speaking to PTI, Singh emphasized that managing Siraj's workload is vital to prevent future injuries, especially since fast bowlers are more prone to injuries when they play too many matches within a short span. Singh stressed that just like Bumrah, Siraj's workload should be managed carefully. "It's because of better workload management, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in both ODI and T20 World Cups," Singh said. He added that "Siraj is also in the same league."

Praise Singh lauds Siraj's relentless effort Singh praised Siraj for his relentless effort during the England tour. He said, "Siraj was the only bowler who played all five Tests and bowled with full energy and intensity in each match." "Siraj's role is to build pressure from his end, and he does that very well. Their partnership has been special and delivered great performances. When Bumrah is not in the team, Siraj automatically becomes our lead fast bowler," added Singh.