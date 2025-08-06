Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition revealed: Check top features

Land Rover has officially unveiled the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition, a high-performance luxury SUV. The new model comes with carbon fiber detailing and a powerful V8 mild-hybrid engine. It also features advanced dynamic technologies to enhance performance and is positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Land Rover's portfolio. The vehicle will make its global debut at Monterey Car Week on August 13.

Design details The SUV flaunts forged carbon exterior pack The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition combines performance-focused materials with a unique design language. It features ultra-lightweight carbon fiber detailing both inside and out, along with exclusive paint options from the curated SV Premium palette. The exterior gets a forged carbon exterior pack as standard, adding stealthy touches around the active quad exhausts. Customers can also opt for a twill carbon exposed bonnet to enhance its aggressive profile.

Cabin comforts It is backed by a powerful V8 mild-hybrid engine The cabin of the Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition reflects the SUV's performance persona with forged carbon fiber seatbacks, performance seats with integrated headrests, and illuminated SV logos. The interior comes in four curated themes, including Windsor Leather options and a leather-free Ultrafabrics finish in Cinder Grey/Ebony. Under the hood, it packs a powerful 4.4-liter Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine that churns out 635hp and 750Nm torque (800Nm in Dynamic Launch Mode).

Performance enhancements The SUV offers optional 23-inch carbon fiber wheels The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Edition is equipped with the 6D Dynamics Suspension, which has hydraulically interlinked air suspension for unmatched composure during acceleration, cornering, and braking. To further enhance its performance credentials, the model also offers optional 23-inch Carbon Fiber wheels that reduce unsprung mass and contribute to a total weight saving of 76kg.