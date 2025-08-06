Over 1,700km without recharging? Chevrolet EV sets new range record

General Motors (GM) has set a new record for the longest distance traveled on a single charge with its Chevrolet Silverado EV. A team of GM engineers managed to drive an incredible 1705km in the electric truck around GM's proving grounds in Milford, Michigan, and nearby Belle Isle in Detroit. The feat more than doubles the official EPA estimated range of 793km for the vehicle.

New benchmark Silverado EV beats Lucid Air Grand Touring's record The Silverado EV's achievement easily beats the previous record of 1,205km, which was set by a Lucid Air Grand Touring last month. The route taken by the engineers was more relatable to the average consumer, resembling a journey one might take in a landscaping or municipal work truck. GM used the fleet-focused Work Truck trim of its electric Silverado for this record-breaking attempt.

Modifications made Modifications made to the Silverado EV for this record The engineers made a number of changes to the Silverado EV to achieve this record. They added a tonneau cover and removed the spare tire to improve aerodynamics and reduce weight. They also adjusted the alignment for optimal performance and even changed the wiper angle for minimal drag. The tires were inflated to their maximum allowable pressure of 80 psi as well.